202
Home » National News » Man accused of planning…

Man accused of planning Florida mosque shooting gets 5 years

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 3:02 pm 09/18/2018 03:02pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Florida mosque has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Court records show that 69-year-old Bernandino Bolatete was convicted in Jacksonville federal court in May of possessing an unregistered firearm silencer.

Police say they began investigating last year after receiving a tip from a confidential source that Bolatete was planning a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida. Authorities say an undercover officer contacted Bolatete and arranged to sell him an unregistered silencer for $100. Investigators say Bolatete repeated the plan during taped conversations.

After Bolatete’s arrest in December, prosecutors say FBI agents found a significant collection of firearms and ammunition during a search of Bolatete’s home and car.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500