Man accused of grabbing woman while wearing only socks

CENTER POINT, Ala. (AP) — Coastal Alabama authorities say a man wearing only socks grabbed a 22-year-old woman in her backyard.

News outlets report that the woman told Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies someone put his arms around her waist from behind as she walked into her house Tuesday in Center Point.

She said the man ran away when she turned around.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian says a neighbor’s security camera caught an image of the man wearing clothes. Local deputies recognized him and arrested him Friday.

A news release says he admitted stripping himself and grabbing the woman.

Online booking information shows Jalen Darrel Bonner of Birmingham was arrested on a charge of sexual abuse by contact compulsion and his bond set at $100,000.

It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

