Louisiana Police ID man trooper fatally shot in traffic stop

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police have identified the person a trooper fatally shot during a traffic stop.

Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight says in an email that 23-year-old Coltin Brennan Leblanc was the man killed early Thursday in Hammond. Dwight tells news outlets Leblanc was shot when a struggle ensued after the trooper had pulled him over.

Police didn’t say why the trooper stopped Leblanc. He was treated at the scene but died at a hospital after being taken there in critical condition.

The trooper wasn’t injured and police have not provided their name.

Dwight says police are still investigating.

