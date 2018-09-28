Kentucky bar: White nationalists attacked Dem Socialists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky bar owner says some white nationalists pepper-sprayed her general manager and harassed people attending a Democratic Socialists of America meeting. Four camouflage-wearing men taunted and swore at DSA Louisville…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky bar owner says some white nationalists pepper-sprayed her general manager and harassed people attending a Democratic Socialists of America meeting.

Four camouflage-wearing men taunted and swore at DSA Louisville members who were meeting at The Silver Dollar, according to video from the Thursday night meeting reviewed by the Courier Journal.

DSA members identified the men as members of a white nationalist organization to proprietor Vanessa Cantley, saying they had encountered the men before.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Lamont Washington said Friday that he couldn’t confirm if the men were white nationalists. “It’s all subjective,” he said.

Cantley criticized the police response, writing Thursday on Facebook that she “was advised at least one officer was seen laughing and joking around with the white nationalist group before letting them go with no repercussion.”

Washington said officers heard “conflicting reports” and didn’t arrest anyone.

Cantley said she has surveillance video and credit card slips, and would file a criminal complaint.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told the Courier Journal on Friday afternoon that a criminal complaint had not yet been filed.

