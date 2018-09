By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kavanaugh denies ever sexually assaulting anyone: ‘I am looking for a fair process … where I can clear my name.’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kavanaugh denies ever sexually assaulting anyone: ‘I am looking for a fair process … where I can clear my name.’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.