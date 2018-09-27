Kavanaugh accuser says he doesn’t belong on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh does not believe he belongs on the nation’s highest court, she said in an interview Thursday. Julie…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh does not believe he belongs on the nation’s highest court, she said in an interview Thursday.

Julie Swetnick told Showtime’s “The Circus” that she didn’t want to come forward a day before Kavanaugh was set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee but that “circumstances brought it out that way.”

An excerpt of her interview was released Thursday and the full interview is slated to air on Sunday.

In a sworn statement released by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, Swetnick accused Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge of excessive drinking and inappropriate treatment of women in the early 1980s, among other accusations.

The Associated Press hasn’t been able to corroborate the claims, and continues to investigate.

Swetnick said the allegations were “something that occurred a long time ago” and that it has “been on my mind ever since the occurrence.”

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two other women, putting his nomination for the high court at risk. He and one of the accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify publicly Thursday before the Judiciary Committee.

Both Kavanaugh and Judge have denied misconduct.

“Brett Kavanaugh is going for a seat where he’s going to have that seat for the rest of his life and if he’s going to have that seat legitimately, all of these things should be investigated, because from what I experienced firsthand I don’t believe he belongs on the Supreme Court,” Swetnick said. “I just want the facts to come out, and I want it to be just and I want the American people to have those facts and judge for themselves.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.