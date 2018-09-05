Judge won’t seal filing in Minneapolis police shooting

202
By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 10:44 am 09/05/2018 10:44am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has denied a request to seal a court filing in the case of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman.

Attorneys for Mohamed Noor had filed a motion in August asking the court to suppress Noor’s psychological records.

Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance wrote Tuesday that Noor’s attorneys had argued in private that sealing their motion and accompanying exhibits was necessary to protect medically privileged information.

According to Minnesota Public Radio News , Quaintance wrote that “embarrassing and private records are routinely admitted to court proceedings open to the public.”

Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot after she called 911 to report a possible assault.

Noor’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.

