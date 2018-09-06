202
Home » National News » Indiana mom charged with…

Indiana mom charged with neglect in gun death of 2-year-old

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 5:20 pm 09/06/2018 05:20pm
Share
This photo provided by the Gary Police Department shows Dashana Mattica Fowler, of Gary, Ind., who faces neglect charges in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (Gary Police Department via AP)

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police says a 22-year-old Indiana woman is facing neglect charges in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter .

Gary police said Thursday that Dashana Mattica Fowler faces one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Police say she also faces three counts of neglect of a dependent related to three other children that were present at the time of the shooting Tuesday evening.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead girl as Jayla Miller. She died after being airlifted to a hospital in Chicago, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the northwest.

Fowler was booked into the Lake County Jail. Online court records show no attorney for her.

Fowler’s boyfriend also was questioned after the shooting. He has not been charged.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500