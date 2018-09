By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In reversal, Trump orders new FBI probe of Kavanaugh, says it must be’ limited in scope’ and last no longer than a week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In reversal, Trump orders new FBI probe of Kavanaugh, says it must be’ limited in scope’ and last no longer than a week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.