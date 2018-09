By The Associated Press

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Hurricane Center: Tropical storm-force winds from Gordon spreading onshore along Alabama and western Florida Panhandle .

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Hurricane Center: Tropical storm-force winds from Gordon spreading onshore along Alabama and western Florida Panhandle .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.