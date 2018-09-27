202
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 4:34 pm 09/27/2018 04:34pm
After four days of modest losses, Apple and Amazon led the U.S. stock market to small gains on Thursday. Internet and health care companies rose while mining companies fell with metals prices.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index added 8.03 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,914.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 54.65 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,439.93.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 51.60 points, or 0.6 percent, to 8,041.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 1.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,690.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 15.67 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is down 303.57 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 55.01 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 21.79 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 240.39 points, or 9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,720.71 points, or 7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,138.58 points, or 16.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 155.02 points, or 10.1 percent.

