How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Losses in technology companies and retailers offset gains in energy and industrial stocks. A late-afternoon pullback coincided with “quadruple witching” day, when options and futures contracts expire, usually triggering heavy trading, and came ahead of a realignment of S&P 500 sectors next week.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 1.08 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,929.67.

The Dow gained 86.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,743.50, a record.

The Nasdaq composite lost 41.28 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,986.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 7.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,712.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 24.69 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow added 588.83 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Nasdaq lost 23.09 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 dropped 9.40 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 256.06 points, or 9.6 percent.

The Dow is up 2,024.28 points, or 8.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,083.56 points, or 15.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 176.80 points, or 11.5 percent.

