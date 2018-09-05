202
House speaker rejects Trump tweet on Justice Department

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 11:08 am 09/05/2018 11:08am
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is rejecting President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Justice Department shouldn’t prosecute two GOP congressmen because it will hurt the party’s election prospects in November.

Ryan tells reporters Wednesday, “Justice is blind. Justice should be blind.” The Wisconsin Republican says political party should have no impact on how the department works.

Ryan became the latest Republicans to criticize Trump since the president tweeted Monday that the Justice Department should take his political views into account when pursuing investigations. Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for prosecuting the two GOP lawmakers just before midterm elections, saying, “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff.”

Ryan adds that “the process is working its way as it should.”

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
