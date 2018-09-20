202
Home » National News » Drake fan: New heart…

Drake fan: New heart ‘feels different, but in a good way’

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 10:50 pm 09/20/2018 10:50pm
Share
Heart transplant recipient Sofia Sanchez, talks with reporters at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Chicago. Sanchez captured the nation's attention in August when her two birthday wishes came true within a week of each other, a visit from rap star Drake and a life-saving heart transplant. At left is Dr. Carl Backer, one of her surgeons at Lurie Children's Hospital. At right is her mother, Natalie Sanchez. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

CHICAGO (AP) — The suburban Chicago girl who received a heart transplant after dancing her way into a meeting with Drake says she’s feeling great.

Sofia Sanchez met with reporters on Thursday , three-and-a-half weeks after she received a new heart during a nine-hour operation at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The 11-year-old says her new heart “feels different, but in a good way.”

Last month, the Canadian rapper surprised Sofia with a visit after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to one of his songs while tethered to her IV pump. That was a week before her surgery.

Sofia says Drake’s advice to stay strong and keep fighting has helped her through some tough times.

A heart surgeon calls Sofia a star patient and says her recovery is going quite well.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500