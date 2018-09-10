Gunfire hits Border Patrol vehicle near US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say gunfire struck a U.S. Border Patrol agent’s marked vehicle just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego. Supervisory Border Patrol Agent William Rogers says the agent was shot…
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent William Rogers says the agent was shot at multiple times at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 1½ miles (2.4 kilometers) west of the San Ysidro (ee-SEE-droh) Port of Entry.
The agent immediately drove to a safer location, and the vehicle appeared to show multiple bullet holes.
Rogers says in a statement that Mexican authorities were notified because the gunfire appeared to originate from that side of the border.
Mexican authorities took someone into custody who was in possession of a gun. A second person initially detained was released.
Rogers says the FBI is investigating.
