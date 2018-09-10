Pipeline owner blames explosion on ‘earth movement’

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A pipeline owner is blaming “earth movement” amid heavy rains for an early morning methane gas explosion in Pennsylvania that destroyed one home, prompted evacuation of others and closed an interstate.…

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A pipeline owner is blaming “earth movement” amid heavy rains for an early morning methane gas explosion in Pennsylvania that destroyed one home, prompted evacuation of others and closed an interstate.

No injuries were reported.

Beaver County officials say the blast in Center Township was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. Officials say a home, two garages and several vehicles were destroyed by fires.

Pipeline owner Energy Transfer Corp. says the valves to the pipeline were shut off and the fire was out by 7 a.m.

The Dallas-based firm blamed the blast on “earth movement in the vicinity of the pipeline.”

About 25 to 30 homes were evacuated as a precaution. The Central Valley school district canceled classes. Interstate 376 was closed due to danger from falling power lines.

