Funeral held for woman allegedly killed by border agent

By The Associated Press September 22, 2018 1:48 pm 09/22/2018 01:48pm
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — About 150 people have gathered at a Texas church for the funeral of one of the four women who authorities say were killed by a Border Patrol agent they’ve described as a serial killer.

The Saturday funeral for 35-year-old Guiselda Alicia Cantu at a Catholic church in Laredo is the last of the memorial services for the women who authorities say were killed by Border Patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz.

Mario Aguero, funeral director of the Aguero Funeral Home, says Cantu was a mother of four.

The funerals for two other victims were held Friday and services for the other victim were held earlier.

Ortiz was arrested Sept. 15 and remains jailed on several charges, including four counts of murder.

National News
