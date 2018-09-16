Funeral held for Tennessee World War II pilot

202
By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 1:56 pm 09/16/2018 01:56pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The remains of a Tennessee World War II pilot have been laid to rest at his family’s cemetery.

The Tennessean reports a funeral was held Saturday for Navy Reserve Ensign Harold P. DeMoss in Nashville. He was 21 when his airplane crashed during training in July 1945 in a remote area on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

DeMoss was buried next to the graves of his mother and father.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says DeMoss’ remains were accounted for in May and identified through “material and circumstantial evidence” after excavating the crash site in 2016.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

