Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire

By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 6:29 pm 09/01/2018 06:29pm
A casket with one of the Little Village fire victims is carried out of Our Lady Of Tepeyac church in Chicago on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The fire early Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 was the city's deadliest blaze in more than a decade. It started in the rear of an apartment building during a sleepover, killing 14-year-old Cesar Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 3-month-old Amayah Almaraz and their cousin, 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez. (Max Herman/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children who died in Chicago’s worst fire in over a decade.

The funeral held Saturday at Our Lady of Tepeyac Catholic Church honored five siblings and a cousin killed in the Aug. 28 apartment fire .

They were 14-year-old Cesar Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 3-month-old Amayah Almaraz and their cousin, 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports family members wore white T-shirts with the airbrushed names of the children during the funeral. Arrangements are pending for the four other children killed in the fire.

Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the apartment building during a sleepover. The cause is under investigation.

City officials issued more than 40 code violations Friday against the building’s owner.

