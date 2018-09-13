Funds for Florida health insurance helpers cut by millions

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration has slashed funding for the second year in a row for counselors who help consumers sign up for health insurance through the federal marketplace. In 2016, federal funding for…

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration has slashed funding for the second year in a row for counselors who help consumers sign up for health insurance through the federal marketplace.

In 2016, federal funding for the in-person counselors was nearly $10 million in Florida. Last year, it was cut to $6.6 million. On Thursday, health leaders said it was reduced to a mere $1.25 million across the state.

Epilepsy Florida has helped more than 250,000 Floridians in 35 counties sign up for insurance. In a statement, the organization’s CEO admitted the funding is a significant decrease but said they will persevere.

Despite numerous hurdles from the Trump administration, Obamacare enrollment has been strong with Florida leading the way with 1.7 million consumers last year. About 10 million enrolled nationally.

Last month, Florida insurers announced the lowest premium hikes to date — another sign that the market is stabilizing.

