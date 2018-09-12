202
Home » National News » Forrest's relatives offer to…

Forrest’s relatives offer to move grave from Tennessee park

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 11:24 am 09/12/2018 11:24am
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Relatives of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest are demanding $30 million from the city of Memphis, Tennessee, and a nonprofit to move his remains from a Tennessee park and settle a lawsuit over the takedown of a statue of the former Ku Klux Klan leader.

Forrest’s family members are suing the city and Memphis Greenspace Inc. over the statue’s removal from Health Sciences Park in December. Memphis used a loophole in a Tennessee historical preservation law by selling the park for $1,000 to Greenspace, a private nonprofit.

Greenspace then removed the monument. But Forrest’s remains are still buried at the park.

A letter filed in a Nashville court said Forrest’s relatives want $5.6 million to remove and re-bury the remains, plus another $25 million to settle the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500