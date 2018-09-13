Former Illinois student shot by police gets probation

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A former University of Illinois student who was suicidal and wanted police to shoot him has been sentenced to two years of probation. Samuel Applebaum pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct…

Samuel Applebaum pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct in the Champaign County Circuit Court.

The 24-year-old Applebaum of Flossmoor admits he made a false police report on July 12 that there was a man loading a semi-automatic gun near the Champaign campus. He pointed a pellet gun at responding officers who then shot him.

If Applebaum completes the terms of his probation, including paying fines, fees and costs, and 30 hours of public service, the case will be dismissed.

If he doesn’t seek treatment or if he gets into trouble again, the state can revoke his probation and enter a Class 4 felony conviction on his record.

