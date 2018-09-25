202
Florida man throws bicycle, then other man off bridge

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 12:10 pm 09/25/2018 12:10pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man and a woman whose bike had a flat tire were attacked as they tried to walk across the Main Street Bridge in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Police say 21-year-old Derrick Goodin began yelling about money at Stephanie Ellis and threw her bicycle off the bridge. They say Anthony Mascaro tried to intervene, but Goodin threw him “face-first” into the water, 30 feet below.

Goodin told an officer that Mascaro jumped.

But the officer, who happened to be driving across the bridge, said he witnessed what happened and recorded it on camera.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Mascaro swam to a pylon, suffering a small cut and a bloody eye.

Goodin was held without bond on aggravated battery charges and couldn’t be reached for comment.

