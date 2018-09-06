Fire started at Wyoming GOP office; authorities blame arson

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a fire was started at a Republican Party office in southeastern Wyoming and that it is being investigated as arson. The fire early Thursday morning at the Albany County…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a fire was started at a Republican Party office in southeastern Wyoming and that it is being investigated as arson.

The fire early Thursday morning at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie caused minor damage and no injuries.

The fire was reported about 3:25 a.m. in the first-floor office.

Steven Morgan of the Laramie Police Department says it’s being investigated as arson and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting because of the possibility of a political motive.

Morgan said Thursday afternoon there were no suspects yet. He declined further comment.

County GOP chairman Ben McKay tells the Laramie Boomerang that a “Make America Great Again” sign was hanging in a window that was broken during the incident.

This story has been corrected to show that Steven Morgan is with the Laramie Police Department, not the fire department.

