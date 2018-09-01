202
No decision about jailing Chicago officer over interviews

By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 3:51 pm 09/01/2018 03:51pm
In this Aug. 28, 2018 photo, Jason Van Dyke speaks at his lawyer's office in Chicago. Van Dyke spoke with the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday, ahead of next week's scheduled start of jury selection in his trial over the 2014 confrontation in which dashcam video shows him shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has declined to immediately decide whether a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald should have his bail revoked or increased because he talked to the media .

Judge Vincent Gaughan held a hearing Saturday and told both sides to return to court Thursday.

Jason Van Dyke gave interviews just days before jury selection is set to begin Wednesday. Prosecutors accused Van Dyke of violating the judge’s longstanding order prohibiting all parties from talking about the case outside of court.

Defense attorney Daniel Herbert says Van Dyke has free-speech rights. He says Van Dyke feels threatened and is “scared to death” that the public won’t know his “personal feelings” about being charged with murder.

Van Dyke spent six nights in custody before being released on $1.5 million bond in November 2015.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

