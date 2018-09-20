202
Feds charge ex-police officer accused of kicking suspect

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 5:35 pm 09/20/2018 05:35pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say a former Ohio police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head has been indicted on charges related to use of excessive force.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Ohio’s southern district says former Franklin Township officer Robert Wells was indicted Thursday in Columbus on deprivation of rights and obstruction counts.

Wells was a part-time officer in the suburban Columbus township when authorities said a cellphone video from a May 1 vehicle pursuit showed him kicking the 18-year-old male suspect while the handcuffed teen was lying on the ground.

Wells was then placed on administrative leave and resigned about a week later.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday at Wells’ attorney’s office. A public phone listing for the 49-year-old Wells, of Pataskala, couldn’t be found.

