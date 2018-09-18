202
Ex-Rep. Dingell: ‘Not done with me yet’ after heart attack

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 7:01 pm 09/18/2018 07:01pm
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., listens to Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. speak during a campaign stop in Detroit. Dingell is in a Detroit-area hospital after suffering a heart attack early Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell is recovering from a heart attack and telling the public, “You’re not done with me yet.”

The 92-year-old Dingell is the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He was at a hospital Tuesday, a day after a heart attack in suburban Detroit.

Dingell jokingly tweeted that “rumors of my demise may have only been slightly exaggerated.” He thanked people for their thoughts and prayers.

The Democrat was in office for nearly 60 years. He didn’t run for re-election in 2014 and was succeeded by his wife, Debbie Dingell.

