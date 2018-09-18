Ex-Marine admits killing 2 suburban Chicago girls in 2005

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former Marine under a death sentence for killing a sailor in Virginia has pleaded guilty to fatally attacking two young girls in a suburban Chicago park in 2005. Lake County…

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former Marine under a death sentence for killing a sailor in Virginia has pleaded guilty to fatally attacking two young girls in a suburban Chicago park in 2005.

Lake County Judge Daniel Shanes called 30-year-old Jorge Torrez “a serial killer” on Tuesday in sentencing him to 100 years in prison under a plea deal with prosecutors. Torrez admitted to the fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Laura Hobbs and 9-year-old Krystal Tobias on Mother’s Day 2005 in a Zion park.

Authorities say DNA evidence in 2012 linked the attack to Torrez, who was a 16-year-old friend of Tobias’ older brother when the killings happened.

A federal judge in 2014 sentenced Torrez to death for killing Navy Petty Officer Amanda Snell of Las Vegas at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.

