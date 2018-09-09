202
Home » National News » Effort to build floating…

Effort to build floating maritime museum advances

By The Associated Press September 9, 2018 4:15 pm 09/09/2018 04:15pm
Share

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The effort to buy a boat in northern Vermont to transform it into a floating maritime museum has moved one step forward.

The board of directors of Memphremagog Community Maritime announced that they have been awarded non-profit status and are now eligible for grants and tax-deductible donations. The Caledonian-Record reports the group received a $100,000 donation and they are halfway toward matching that with other donations.

That $200,000 would go toward the down payment needed to buy the Northern Star tour boat whenever it comes up for auction as expected later this month. The group says it wants to turn the boat into a tour boat and floating maritime museum for the Lake Memphremagog community.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500