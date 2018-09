By The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Eddie Edwards wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire; he would be state’s first black congressman if elected in November.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Eddie Edwards wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire; he would be state’s first black congressman if elected in November.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.