Delta joins United, JetBlue in raising checked-bag fees

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 2:45 pm 09/19/2018 02:45pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is joining two rivals in raising fees to check a bag on a flight within the United States.

Delta on Wednesday posted new fees of $30 for checking a first bag and $40 for a second bag — increasing the previous fees by $5 each.

The changes match increases recently imposed by United Airlines and JetBlue Airways. By midday, American Airlines had not increased bag fees.

Southwest Airlines lets passengers check up to two bags free.

Airlines have been pulling in more revenue from extra charges for several years. Last year, U.S. carriers raised $7.4 billion from fees on checked bags and ticket changes, led by American, Delta and United.

