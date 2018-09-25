202
Delta fixes ‘technology issue,’ flights no longer grounded

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 9:50 pm 09/25/2018 09:50pm
This Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, photo shows a Delta Air Lines airplane on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York. Delta Air Lines, Inc. reports earnings Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says its IT systems have been restored and flights are no longer grounded due to the technology problem.

The airline said in a statement Tuesday night that a “technology issue briefly affected” some of its systems, causing a ground stop order to be issued in the U.S. The order has now been lifted.

It was not immediately known how many people or flights were affected.

The airline has not said what caused the problem.

