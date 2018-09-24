Clarification: US-Obit-Hawaii-Senator-Akaka story

HONOLULU (AP) — In a story on April 6, 2018, The Associated Press reported that former U.S. Sen. Daniel Kahikina Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian elected to Congress. Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian…

HONOLULU (AP) — In a story on April 6, 2018, The Associated Press reported that former U.S. Sen. Daniel Kahikina Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian elected to Congress. Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate after Hawaii became a state, but other Native Hawaiians had been elected as delegates to Congress when Hawaii was still a U.S. territory.

