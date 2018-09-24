202
Home » National News » Clarification: US-Obit-Hawaii-Senator-Akaka story

Clarification: US-Obit-Hawaii-Senator-Akaka story

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 6:59 pm 09/24/2018 06:59pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2011 file photo then-Sen. Daniel Akaka, D-Hawaii, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka, the humble and gracious statesman who served in Washington with aloha for more than three and a half decades, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the age of 93, sources tell the Star-Advertiser. He had been hospitalized with an illness. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

HONOLULU (AP) — In a story on April 6, 2018, The Associated Press reported that former U.S. Sen. Daniel Kahikina Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian elected to Congress. Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate after Hawaii became a state, but other Native Hawaiians had been elected as delegates to Congress when Hawaii was still a U.S. territory.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500