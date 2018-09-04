202
Crane crashes through Florida home; tears gash in roof

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 5:02 pm 09/04/2018 05:02pm
This photo released by the Orlando Fire Department shows a truck carrying a crane tipped over, damaging a house in the Baldwin Park neighborhood of Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Officials did not say what caused the crane to overturn. (Orlando Fire Department via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a crane collapsed onto a house in a Florida neighborhood, tearing a large gash in its roof.

The Orlando Fire Department says the crane fell over Tuesday in the upscale Baldwin Park neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

Photos released by the fire department show the crane’s base turned partially over in front of the home, while its arm rests on the damaged roof.

Officials didn’t immediately say what the crane was being used for or what caused it to topple.

National News
