Country music star’s son-in-law dies in Florida fall

September 14, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville prosecutor who was the son-in-law of country music star Alan Jackson has died in a fall in Florida.

Citing a Davidson County District’s Attorney’s Office release, news outlets report 28-year-old Ben Selecman died Wednesday. He was at a boat dock in Jupiter, Florida, when he slipped, suffering traumatic head injuries.

District Attorney Glenn Funk called the assistant district attorney a “rising star.”

Selecman married Jackson’s daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, in October 2017.

