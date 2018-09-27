202
Home » National News » Convicted former Arkansas state…

Convicted former Arkansas state senator reports to prison

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 8:07 am 09/27/2018 08:07am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2014, file photo, Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods speaks during a panel discussion in Little Rock, Ark. The former state senator reported to federal prison Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas, to begin a more than 18-year prison sentence for bribery. On Monday, a federal judge rejected Woods' motion to remain free pending an appeal of his May conviction on 15 counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods has reported to a federal prison in Texas to begin a more than 18-year prison sentence for bribery .

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows Woods is being held at a low-security facility in Fort Worth.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Woods arrived at the prison at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the deadline for him to report.

On Monday, a federal judge rejected Woods’ motion to remain free pending an appeal of his May conviction on 15 counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering . Prosecutors say Woods and former state Rep. Micah Neal, both Republicans, directed approximately $600,000 in state funds to two nonprofits in exchange for kickbacks.

Neal pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to probation .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500