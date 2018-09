By The Associated Press

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — City official: 4 people shot, none fatally, during shooting at software company near Madison, Wisconsin.

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — City official: 4 people shot, none fatally, during shooting at software company near Madison, Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.