Childish Gambino postpones tour due to injured foot

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 11:21 pm 09/26/2018 11:21pm
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot. Live Nation says the performer's "This Is America Tour" will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot.

Live Nation says the performer’s “This Is America Tour” will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour promoter says tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored at the new dates.

Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, injured his foot during a concert in Dallas on Sunday.

The injury is also forcing Gambino to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. He will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

The Grammy winner’s hits include “Redone” and “This Is America.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

