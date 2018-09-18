202
Home » National News » Chief prosecutor in South…

Chief prosecutor in South Carolina’s capital city indicted on multiple charges related to misspent public funds

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 5:49 pm 09/18/2018 05:49pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chief prosecutor in South Carolina’s capital city indicted on multiple charges related to misspent public funds.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500