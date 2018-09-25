202
CBS taps media industry veteran Parsons as interim chairman

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 9:44 pm 09/25/2018 09:44pm
FILE - In this Thursday, March 12, 2009, file photo, then-Citigroup CEO Richard Parsons listens as President Barack Obama speaks about the economy at Business Roundtable, an association of chief executive officers of leading U.S. companies, at a hotel in Washington. On Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, CBS said it has named media industry veteran Richard Parsons as interim chairman of the board as the company moves to reshape itself following the ouster of longtime chief Les Moonves. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says it has named media industry veteran Richard Parsons as interim chairman of the board as the company moves to reshape itself following the ouster of longtime chief Les Moonves.

Parsons is the former chairman of Time Warner and Citicorp. He was added to the board of CBS earlier this month along with five others as the company pursues an independent investigation into Moonves.

Moonves resigned just after six women joined others who had previously accused the long-time television executive with sexual misconduct.

CBS also said Tuesday that two other board members were stepping down. Bruce Gordon and William Cohen had been on the company’s board since it became a standalone public company in 2006.

