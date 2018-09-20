202
Home » National News » Case dismissed vs. mom…

Case dismissed vs. mom charged after taking daughter’s phone

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 1:15 pm 09/20/2018 01:15pm
Share

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Charges have been dismissed against a western Michigan woman who faced possible jail time after taking away a cellphone from her 15-year-old daughter as punishment.

Jodie May of Grandville tells WOOD-TV she took away the iPhone 6 in April after the girl got in trouble in school. May says she was “just being a mom, a concerned parent,” but she was arrested on a misdemeanor larceny charge after her ex-husband filed a complaint saying he owned the phone.

May was immediately freed on bond but faced up to 93 days in jail. However, prosecutors say that as the mother’s trial was to start Tuesday, they determined the girl owned the phone.

Ottawa County Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Matwiejczyk told the judge that because May is “the mother of the minor child” that “changes the case significantly.”

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500