202
Home » National News » Caregiver charged with attempted…

Caregiver charged with attempted murder in newborn stabbings

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 10:52 pm 09/24/2018 10:52pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A 52-year-old caregiver was charged in the knife attack on five people, including three newborn babies, at a home that was apparently being used as an unlicensed nursery for new mothers and their children.

Yufen Wang, of Flushing, Queens, was arraigned Monday on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

A message left with her lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

Wang is accused of stabbing and slashing a father, a female worker and three newborn babies inside the three-story residence in the Flushing section of Queens early Friday. All were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Wang was apprehended in the building’s basement with self-inflicted wounds to her neck and wrist.

“The defendant was hired to care for and protect the infants, sadly she was the danger,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

The nursery is in a neighborhood popular with Chinese immigrants. Nine babies were there during the attack, and the place had at least 11 cribs, the district attorney’s office said.

Local elected officials said it appeared it was an unlicensed facility for new mothers and their babies to convalesce for a month, in keeping with Chinese tradition.

Wang’s next court date is Oct. 19. If convicted, she faces between five and 25 years in prison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500