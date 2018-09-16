202
California man suspected in shooting held without bond

By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 12:42 pm 09/16/2018 12:42pm
CHICAGO (AP) — A convicted felon from California accused of shooting and wounding a suburban Chicago police officer during a traffic stop is being held without bond.

Daniel Mageo was formally charged Saturday with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and aggravated battery to a police officer.

Prosecutors said Saturday that the 27-year-old Mageo is on parole for a July 2014 felony human trafficking conviction involving a child victim.

Cicero police Officer Luis Duarte was wounded in the shooting Thursday on Chicago’s southwest side. He is in good condition following surgery.

Mageo is hospitalized after authorities say another Cicero Police Department officer shot him during a shootout.

