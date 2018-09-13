California AG to attend Sessions’ meeting about social media

California's attorney general will attend a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions later this month that has been planned to discuss concerns over whether social media companies are "stifling the free exchange of ideas."

WASHINGTON (AP) — California’s attorney general will attend a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions later this month that has been planned to discuss concerns over whether social media companies are “stifling the free exchange of ideas.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose office has filed dozens of lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration, has been at odds with the Justice Department on a slew of issues and is often jokingly referred to by colleagues as the “man who files the most lawsuits against Trump.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Becerra says that as the chief law enforcement officer in the nation’s technology capital, he has a “wealth of insight and experience to share.”

The Justice Department has said the Sept. 25 meeting with several state attorneys general has been planned to discuss a “growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition.”

The meeting comes weeks after Trump said on Twitter that social media companies were “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.”

A handful of other attorneys general, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, are expected to attend the meeting.

Becerra said he looked forward to a “thoughtful conversation in Washington, DC.”

