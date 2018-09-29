202
Bus carrying Oklahoma students rolls over in central Texas

By The Associated Press September 29, 2018
LAMPASAS, Texas (AP) — Multiple injuries were reported Saturday when a school bus carrying students from Oklahoma rolled over along a central Texas highway.

Lampasas Police Department Assistant Chief Jody Cummings said the crash occurred about 3:18 p.m. near Lampasas, about 61 miles (98 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

Cummings said the bus carried 27 people, including female students, and a driver was traveling from Norman, Oklahoma, to San Antonio when it rolled over and struck a fence.

Cummings said the students sustained bruises, scrapes and some broken bones but that there were no fatalities. All of the students were taken to local hospitals for treatment, he said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries. Cummings said he also did not know the ages of the students involved.

The bus was reportedly one of two carrying students from Cleveland Elementary School in Norman. Cummings said the cause of the rollover crash was not immediately known.

