By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British regulator says Comcast has won an auction to formally bid for Sky, offering 29.6 billion pounds ($38.6 billion).

LONDON (AP) — British regulator says Comcast has won an auction to formally bid for Sky, offering 29.6 billion pounds ($38.6 billion).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.