Body videos show Vegas police telling concert-goers to flee

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 6:21 pm 09/05/2018 06:21pm
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, investigators work the scene after a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday in Las Vegas. Scenes of a debris-strewn Route 91 Harvest Festival are among 20 new video clips made public Wednesday in the 18th release of public records collected by police responding to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly released body-camera footage shows rifle-carrying Las Vegas police directing panicked people as they flee an outdoor concert where a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others nearly a year ago.

The 20 police video clips made public Wednesday under a court order also include scenes from the debris-strewn scene of the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

It was the 18th release of police records related to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A police spokeswoman says the release of material compiled during the investigation of the attack could last into November.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said the investigation ended without finding the gunman’s motive. A final FBI report is expected by the end of the year.

Investigators say Stephen Paddock was the shooter and the attack from the Mandalay Bay hotel didn’t involve a conspiracy or terrorism.

