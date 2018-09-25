Biker gang’s second-in-command sentenced to 2 life terms

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former leader of the notorious Bandidos biker gang to two consecutive life terms and another 20 years in prison for directing a violent racketeering and…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former leader of the notorious Bandidos biker gang to two consecutive life terms and another 20 years in prison for directing a violent racketeering and drug trafficking enterprise.

John Portillo of San Antonio was sentenced Monday. The 59-year-old was the national vice president of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Organization.

Jurors in May found Portillo and the group’s president Jeffrey Pike guilty of directing Bandidos members to commit murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, intimidation, extortion and drug trafficking. Trial evidence revealed the pair’s role in violent acts against rivals around Texas and trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.

A federal investigation of the leaders arose from the 2006 killing of Anthony Benesh.

Pike is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. He also faces up to life in prison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.