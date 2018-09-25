202
Bankruptcy court OKs settlement for clergy sex abuse victims

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 9:47 pm 09/25/2018 09:47pm
Attorney for clergy abuse survivors Jeff Anderson stands in front of survivors after a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved a settlement that includes $210 million for victims of clergy sex abuse, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis. A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved a reorganization plan for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis that will compensate victims of clergy sex abuse. Hundreds of victims voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved a reorganization plan for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis that will compensate victims of clergy sex abuse.

Judge Robert Kressel approved the $210 million settlement Tuesday. Hundreds of victims voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan.

Attorney Jeff Anderson, who represented many of the victims, praised the survivors, saying their courage means children are safer.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda apologized in court. Hebda says he hopes the resolution “brings some measure of justice” to victims.

The settlement was reached in May . Proceeds will be disbursed after each claim is reviewed.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2015, two years after the Minnesota Legislature opened a three-year window that allowed people who had been sexually abused in the past to sue for damages.

