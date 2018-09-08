AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 12:00 am 09/08/2018 12:00am
Catholic faithful demand change after sex abuse scandals

NY clergy sex abuse may be sweeping but legal cases few

Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size

Dallas officer who killed black man also shot a man in 2017

Powerful hurricane could be headed to southeast US

Global marches seek urgent action on climate change

Q&A: With severe storms approaching US, what to expect?

Massive boom hopes to corral Pacific Ocean’s plastic trash

Mississippi homecoming queen boots game-winning extra point

Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91

